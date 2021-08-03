EN
    08:16, 03 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 7,481 daily COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 7,481 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities have reported the four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 1,531 and 1,270, respectively. Karaganda region has seen the third highest number of daily infections – 941.

    Shymkent city has logged 575 daily infections, Atyrau region – 406, Aktobe region – 356, Almaty region – 311, East Kazakhstan region – 308, Pavlodar region – 292, Kostanay region – 261, Akmola region – 259, Kyzylorda region – 210, Zhambyl region – 196, Mangistau region – 181, North Kazakhstan region – 147, Turkestan region – 122, and West Kazakhstan region – 115.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 595,433.



