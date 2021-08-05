Kazakhstan reports 7,792 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 7,792 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities have logged the highest four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,570 and 1,434, respectively. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily infections – 931.

Shymkent city has seen 535 fresh daily COVID-19 infections, Aktobe region – 403, Atyrau region – 397, Almaty region – 320, Pavlodar region – 303, East Kazakhstan region – 288, Kostanay region – 279, Akmola region – 259, Mangistau region – 225, Kyzylorda region – 205, West Kazakhstan region – 185, Zhambyl region – 160, North Kazakhstan region – 151, and Turkestan region – 147.

The country has so far reported 610,744 confirmed cases of COVID-19.