Kazakhstan reports 7% contraction in freight traffic due to pandemic

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the first six months of 2020, the freight traffic volume in Kazakhstan has contracted by 7.4% compared with a given period of the previous year and stood at 1.8 billion tenge, Kazinform cites Finprom.kz.

According to Finprom, the restrictive measures and quarantine introduced in the country to curb the spread of the COVID-19 have led to the freight traffic volume contracting by 7.4%. This resulted in the transport companies experiencing reductions in their revenues. Thus, the companies' revenues have amounted to 1.35 trillion tenge in the first half of the year in contrast with 1.44 trillion tenge during the same period of 2019.

Notably, car and municipal electrically driven transport accounts for the majority of the freight traffic volume - 1.4 billion tons or 81.3%. 196.6 million tons and 132.7 million tons of freight have been transported by rail and pipelines, respectively.