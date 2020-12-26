Kazakhstan reports 735 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 735 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 17 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest number of fresh daily infections has been registered in Almaty city and Pavlodar region – 110 and 90, respectively.

79 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Atyrau region, 64 – in Kostanay region, 62 – in North Kazakhstan, 60 – in Almaty region, 59 – in Nur-Sultan city, 56 – in Akmola region, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 38 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 15 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Shymkent city, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Aktobe region.

Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan has recorded 150,951 cases of the coronavirus infection.