Kazakhstan reports 74 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 74 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Six people have died of and 141 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 83,283. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 75,197 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,177.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 648 cases of and 922 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.