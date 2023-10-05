Kazakhstan reports 7.4% decrease in mortality rate

The average life expectancy has risen by 4 years since 2021 in the country, Azhar Giniyat, health minister of the country told a briefing at the Central Communication Service, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the National Statistics Bureau, there has been an upward trend in the country’s medical and demographic indicators.

In 7 months of 2023, the overall mortality rate decreased by 7.4%. The infant death rate fell by 10%, said Giniyat.

The minister said that the output of pharmaceuticals has doubled since 2019.

Construction of 99 primary health care facilities as well as major repairs of four central district general hospitals is underway within the Rural Healthcare Modernization national project.

Giniyat said that there are plans to begin construction of 210 primary health care facilities in the shortest possible time and 495 in the next year.