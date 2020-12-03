Kazakhstan reports 769 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 769 more COVID-19 cases over the past day, increasing its caseload to 133,887, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

With 140 fresh daily cases of COVID-19, East Kazakhstan region is the only region to report a triple-digit number.

The highest double-digit cases of COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions – 99 and 97, respectively.

Akmola region has reported 89 fresh cases of COVID-19, Kostanay region – 82, Almaty city – 72, Nur-Sultan city – 41, West Kazakhstan region – 34, Atyrau region – 31, Almaty region – 24, Karaganda region – 21, Zhambyl region – 15, Turkestan region – 7, Shymkent city, Aktobe and Mangistau regions each have reported 5 COVID-19 cases, and Kyzylorda region – 2.