Kazakhstan reports 777 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 777 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 139,159, Kazinform has learnt from the coronavirus2020.kz.

The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has posted the highest number of fresh COVID-19 daily infections – 121 – for the second day straight.

East Kazakhstan region has recorded the second highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 99. 98 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar region.

74 new coronavirus cases have been detected in Almaty city, 73 – in Kostanay region, 72 – in North Kazakhstan region, 66 – in Akmola region, 38 – in Almaty region, 30 – in Karaganda region, 29 – in West Kazakhstan region, 28 – in Atyrau region, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Mangistau region, 5 – in Aktobe region, 5 – in Turkestan region, 4 – in Shymkent city, and 2 – in Kyzylorda region.