Kazakhstan reports 79 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 79 people have been affected by pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in Kazakhstan over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has died of and 42 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands 56,412. Those died of and recovered from the disease number 967 and 51,803 across the country.

Notably, the country has reported 1,174 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.