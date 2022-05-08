Kazakhstan reports 8 new COVID-19 cases, 7 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 8 new coronavirus cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

4 fresh cases were confirmed in Nur-Sultan, 4 in Almaty, raising the country’s tally to 1,305,592.

7 people beat COVID-19 last day. 4 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 3 in East Kazakhstan. As a result the number of recoveries rose to 1,291,366.