    10:21, 27 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 8 new COVID-19 cases in past 24h

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented eight new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, up five from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Of eight fresh daily infections, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Almaty city added three cases each. One case of the coronavirus infection was reported in Karaganda and Pavlodar regions apiece.

    The total COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan has climbed to 1,305,723 since the global pandemic began.

    Earlier it was reported that 140 Kazakhstanis are still treated for the coronavirus infection countrywide, including five COVID-19 patients in critical condition.


