    11:55, 11 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 82 daily cases of COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM– Kazakhstan has reported 82 COVID-19 and three COVID-like pneumonia cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    As of March 11, 1,752 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 130 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,622 as outpatients.

    According to the ministry, two COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and two connected to artificial lung ventilation.

