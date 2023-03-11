Kazakhstan reports 82 daily cases of COVID-19 cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM– Kazakhstan has reported 82 COVID-19 and three COVID-like pneumonia cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of March 11, 1,752 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 130 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,622 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, two COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, three in critical condition, and two connected to artificial lung ventilation.