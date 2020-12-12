EN
    11:50, 12 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 82 daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 138 in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    1 death and 82 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the country over the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 43,773 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 463 people have succumbed to and 31,364 have recovered from the disease.


