Kazakhstan reports 83 new cases of COVID-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has detected 83 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia on 10 February, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

79 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, four deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were registered in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 87,378 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 80,864 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 5,303 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan logged 2,498 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 1,285,669 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,205,671 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus across the country.