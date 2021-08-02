Kazakhstan reports 86 COVID-19 fatalities in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 86 COVID-19-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The biggest number of daily COVID-19 deaths has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 19, followed by Shymkent city with 16 fatalities. Eight have succumbed to the disease in Almaty city, seven in Akmola region as well as Pavlodar region, five in Atyrau region as well as in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau region, four in Karaganda regions, three in Almaty region, two in Aktobe region as well as Zhambyl, Turkestan regions, and one on Kyzylorda region.

Notably, the country has reported 7,573 cases of and 4,681 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

Countrywide, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment stands at 101,702.

All areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.