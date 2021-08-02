Kazakhstan reports 87 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 87 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

16 people have died of and 106 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 61,255. The death toll stands at 3,740. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 54,764 in the country.

Notably, the country has reported 7,573 cases of and 4,681 recoveries from the coronavirus infection over the past day.

All areas of the country are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread.