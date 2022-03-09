EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:12, 09 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports 87 new COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 87 new coronavirus cases, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

    7 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 23 in Almaty, 2 in Shymkent, 4 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 2 in Almaty region, 0 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 11 in Karaganda region, 3 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 2 in Pavlodar region, 25 in North Kazakhstan, 0 in Turkestan bringing the country’s tally to 1,303,012.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!