Kazakhstan reports 88 new coronavirus cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 88 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours. Three more people have been diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

1,715 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection today. Of them, 165 patients are staying in hospitals, and 1,550 people are at home care.

The condition of four patients is estimated as serious, two patients are critically ill, and three patients are on life support.