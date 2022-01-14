Kazakhstan reports 89 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 89 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of and 142 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 84,563. Those killed by the disease number 5,231. So far, the country has reported 77,613 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 10,418 in the past 24 hours. 1,279 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.