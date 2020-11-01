10:10, 01 November 2020 | GMT +6
Kazakhstan reports 90 more COVID-19 recoveries, total at 106,400
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 90 new COVID-19 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.
The highest numbers of fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the city of Nur-Sultan and Karaganda region – 38 and 19, respectively.
17 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region.
Atyrau region has also seen double-digit COVID-19 recoveries with 11.
6 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in West Kazakhstan region.
Almaty city, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions each have reported 3 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases.
The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country stands at 106,400.