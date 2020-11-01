Kazakhstan reports 90 more COVID-19 recoveries, total at 106,400

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 90 new COVID-19 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The highest numbers of fresh COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in the city of Nur-Sultan and Karaganda region – 38 and 19, respectively.

17 COVID-19 recoveries have been reported in Pavlodar region.

Atyrau region has also seen double-digit COVID-19 recoveries with 11.

6 COVID-19 recoveries have been registered in West Kazakhstan region.

Almaty city, East Kazakhstan and Turkestan regions each have reported 3 new daily COVID-19 recovered cases.

The total number of COVID-19 recoveries in the country stands at 106,400.



