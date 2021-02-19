Kazakhstan reports 901 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

NUR-SUILTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 901 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform reports referring to the coronavirus2020.kz special website.

136 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 103 in Almaty, 10 in Shymkent, 86 in Akmola region, 20 in Aktobe region, 57 in Almaty region, 39 in Atyrau region, 61 in East Kazakhstan, 57 in Karaganda region, 69 in Kostanay region, 17 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 103 in Pavlodar region, 39 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s caseload to 205,825.