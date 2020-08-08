Kazakhstan reports 907 new COVID-19 cases for past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Over the past 24 hours, 907 new coronavirus cases including 445 symptomless ones have been detected in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: Nur-Sultan city 182/86 Almaty city - 155/101, Shymkent city - 12/10, Akmola region - 37/22, Aktobe region - 8/3, Almaty region - 40/27, Atyrau region - 24/21, East Kazakhstan region - 94/39, Zhambyl region - 35/13, West Kazakhstan region - 51/21, Karaganda region - 85/20, Kostanay region - 33/10, Kyzylorda region - 26/9, Mangistau region - 32/27, Pavlodar region - 15/4, North Kazakhstan region - 42/7, and Turkestan region - 36/25, thus bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 97,829 countrywide.