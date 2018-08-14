Kazakhstan reports agricultural production growth

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The gross output and volume of service rendered in farming, forest husbandry and fishing industry made 1,309,7 billion in January-July this year that is 3.5% more than in the same period of 2017, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports.

The country's livestock output hit KZT 1,131,2 billion during the period under consideration that is 4.1% more as compared to the analogous period of 2017, while crop production reports decrease by 0.1% to stand at KZT 163,6 billion.



The range of services offered in agriculture reached KZT 2.1 billion, output and scope of services in hunting sector amounted to KZT 0.5 billion, in forestry KZT 7.7 billion, fishery and aquiculture totalled KZT 4.6 billion.