Kazakhstan reports almost 150 COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of patients released from coronavirus treatment in Kazakhstan has reached 104,346, up 143 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Atyrau and Mangistau region have added more recoveries than other regions – 53 and 43, accordingly.

6 people have recovered in Nur-Sultan city, 4 – in Almaty city, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Kostanay region, 4 – in Pavlodar region, and 10 – in North Kazakhstan region.