Kazakhstan reports almost 700 fresh COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has added 699 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the city of Almaty reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases – 101. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 96 new COVID-19 cases. Akmola region and Nur-Sultan city recorded 73 and 72 new coronavirus cases, respectively.

67 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kostanay region, 52 – in East Kazakhstan region, 40 – in Karaganda region, 39 – in West Kazakhstan region, 38 – in North Kazakhstan region, 37 – in Almaty region, 24 – in Atyrau region, 16 – in Zhambyl region, 13 – in Shymkent city, 13 – in Aktobe region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 3 – in Mangistua region, and 3 – in Turkestan region.

The total number of COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has climbed to 208,117.