    19:27, 18 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports another death from coronavirus

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Another patient has died from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, taking the death toll to 35, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the reports, the latest victim of the novel virus passed away in Almaty city. The patient was born in 1961.

    This is the 10th coronavirus-related death in Almaty city.

    In total, 6,440 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan so far. 3,373 people have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering from the COVID-19.


