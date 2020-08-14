EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:52, 14 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports fall in measles and meningitis rates

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the first six months of 2020, 61 infectious diseases have been on decline amid the stabilized epidemic situation in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Intergovernmental Commission against the spread of COVID-19.

    The country’s sanitary services have been monitoring rates of 97 infectious diseases, of which 61 have been on decline during the first half-year.

    Declines are reported in rates of infectious diseases such as meningitis (14.6% fall), purulent meningitis (4.8% fall), salmonella (2.5-time fall), Rotaviral gastroenteritis (38.2% fall), brucellosis (by 46.1%), whooping cough (26% fall), meningococcal infection (26.8% fall), measles (3.2-time fall), and tuberculosis (27.3% fall).

    The country has had no incidences of pox, cholera, typhoid fever, rabies, diphtheria, tetanus, rubella, and more since the beginning of 2020.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!