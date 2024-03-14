Kazakhstan reports FDI gross inflow decline

Gross inflow of foreign direct investment declined by 11.3% in Kazakhstan in 9 months of 2023, compared to the same period of 2022. This is what Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva said at the extended meeting of the Majilis Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security, Kazinform News Agency reports.

“In 9 months of 2023, we observe 11.3% decline in gross inflow of foreign direct investment, against the same period of the previous year,” she said adding that the amount of investment made approximately $20 billion.

Nazira Nurbayeva noted that this indicator is 9% higher against the average FDI inflow in the same period in the past 5 years.

According to the Foreign Ministry data, the biggest volume of FDI was attracted to the mining sector - $8.6 billion, processing industry - $3.9 billion, retail and wholesale trade - $3.8 billion, transport and warehousing - $855 million, and construction sector - $413 million.