    12:34, 30 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, compared to 68 COVID-19 cases added this Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Since March 13, 2020 1,411,590 Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19 and 91,020 people were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

    A total of 13,848 and 5,413 people in the country died of COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia, respectively.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
