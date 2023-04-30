Kazakhstan reports fewer COVID-19 cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan reported 31 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, compared to 68 COVID-19 cases added this Saturday, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Since March 13, 2020 1,411,590 Kazakhstanis contracted COVID-19 and 91,020 people were diagnosed with COVID-like pneumonia.

A total of 13,848 and 5,413 people in the country died of COVID-19 and COVID-like pneumonia, respectively.