    09:35, 03 December 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports fewer daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with coronavirus-like signs has affected 8 more people in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus.2020.kz.

    The country has also reported 2 deaths and 47 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has reported 42,455 COVID-19-like pneumonia cases. 446 people have succumbed to and 30,728 have recovered from the disease.


    COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus для ANSA
