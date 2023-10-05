EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    20:09, 05 October 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports first Eris variant case of COVID

    kazinform
    Photo: Kazinform

    Kazakhstan has recorded the first Eris variant case, health minister of the country Azhar Giniyat said, Kazinform correspondent reports. 

    The recent study revealed the Eris variant case in Kazakhstan, said Giniyat.

    The minister went on to say that 35 people with coronavirus are receiving hospital treatment in the country. They are elder people with many underlying health conditions.

    According to the chief medical officer of the country, Aizhan Yessmagambetova, Pirola variant cases of COVID were registered in mid-August in Kazakhstan.

    She noted that the new subvariants of Omicron are similar in terms of morbidity, clinical picture, and hospital admission.

    Tags:
    COVID-19 Healthcare
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Author
    Адлет Сейлханов
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!