EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:55, 09 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports increase in non-cash transactions

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of non-cash transactions has increased by 2.2-fold in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The increase in online transactions between January and July this year led to a 58.9% year-over-year rise in the amount of transactions with the use of payment cards issued by Kazakhstani companies, and amounted to 24.6 trillion tenge.

    It is also said that there has been a 2.2-time increase in the number of non-cash transactions, while the amount of total non-cash transactions has risen by 2.5-fold.


    Tags:
    Economy Kazakhstan для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!