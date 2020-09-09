Kazakhstan reports increase in non-cash transactions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The number of non-cash transactions has increased by 2.2-fold in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The increase in online transactions between January and July this year led to a 58.9% year-over-year rise in the amount of transactions with the use of payment cards issued by Kazakhstani companies, and amounted to 24.6 trillion tenge.

It is also said that there has been a 2.2-time increase in the number of non-cash transactions, while the amount of total non-cash transactions has risen by 2.5-fold.