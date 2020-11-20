EN
    09:51, 20 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports less cases of COVID-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has registered 158 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, down 44 from previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    One person has died of the COVID-like pneumonia and 55 patients have made full recoveries from the disease.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has recorded 40,848 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 40,848, 29,869 people have recovered successfully. The disease has claimed lives of 424 people countrywide.


