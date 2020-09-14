EN
    08:45, 14 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports less than 60 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 52 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Atyrau and East Kazakhstan regions have reported the biggest number of new COVID-19 cases -11 apiece.

    Nur-Sultan city has registered one new COVID-19 case, Akmola region – 3, Aktobe region 2, Almaty region 4, West Kazakhstan region – 6, Karaganda region – 5, Kostanay region – 3, Pavlodar region – 1, and North Kazakhstan region – 5.

    In total, Kazakhstan has registered 106,855 cases of the coronavirus infection sine the onset of the pandemic. Of 106,855, 100,627 patients have successfully recovered. The virus has killed 1,634 people across the country.

