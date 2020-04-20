Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus cases, total at 1,711

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 35 new coronavirus cases have been registered in Kazakhstan on Sunday, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

35 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected across Kazakhstan, including 1 new case in North Kazakhstan region, 1 new case in Kyzylorda region, 16 new cases in West Kazakhstan region, 3 new cases in Almaty region, 5 new cases in Shymkent city, 3 new case in Turkestan region, and 6 new cases in Almaty city.

The number of registered coronavirus infection cases has risen to 1,711 countrywide, including 372 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 524 cases in Almaty city, 93 cases in Karaganda region, 82 cases in Akmola region, 80 cases in Atyrau region, 61 cases in Zhambyl region, 67 cases in Shymkent city, 8 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 44 cases in Almaty region, 27 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 26 cases in Pavlodar region, 12 cases in Mangistau region, 148 cases in Kyzylorda region, 62 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 60 cases in Turkestan region, and 15 cases in Kostanay region.

2 people have died in Almaty city over the weekend.