Kazakhstan reports more coronavirus recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 166 more people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Recent recoveries have been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 65, Shymkent city - 9, Aktobe region - 11, Mangistau region - 1, Kyzylorda region - 7, Atyrau region - 46, Turkestan region - 11, and Pavlodar region - 16.

The number of COVID-19 recoveries in Kazakhstan has totaled 12,048, including 2,642 in Nur-Sultan city, 2,178 in Almaty city, 641 in Shymkent city, 184 in Akmola region, 393 in Aktobe region, 544 in Almaty region, 1,237 in Atyrau region, 172 in East Kazakhstan region, 424 in Zhambyl region, 835 in West Kazakhstan region, 1,007 in Karaganda region, 205 in Kostanay region, 557 in Kyzylorda region, 345 in Mangistau region, 302 in Pavlodar region, 59 in North Kazakhstan region, and 323 in Turkestan region.