Kazakhstan reports more COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - 1,376 new coronavirus cases, including 847 asymptomatic cases, have been reported in Kazakhstan over the last 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The recent COVID-19 symptomatic/asymptomatic cases by city/region: 73/43 in Nur-Sultan city, 143/73 in Almaty city, 65/32 in Shymkent city, 28/24 in Akmola region, 22/2 in Aktobe region, 59/51 in Almaty region, 264/177 in Atyrau region, 135/69 in East Kazakhstan region, 77/31 in Zhambyl region, 86/63 in West Kazakhstan region, 184/120 in Karaganda region, 42/26 in Kostanay region, 31/15 in Kyzylorda region, 82/78 in Mangistau region, 47/30 in Pavlodar region, 28/9 in North Kazakhstan region, and 10/4 in Turkestan region, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan to 51,059.