EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:40, 02 December 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports nearly 67% rise in buckwheat output

    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Buckwheat output was up almost 67% in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh agriculture ministry.

    Kazakhstan saw a 66.9% increase in buckwheat production in January-September 2022.

    11 Kazakh makers produced around 30 thousand tons of buckwheat with the annual consumption average of 29.1 thousand tons.

    The main buckwheat producers are Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

    This year’s buckwheat import was down 80% and stood at 600 tons compared to around 3 thousand tons in January-September of 2021.


    Photo: grechikha.ru

    Tags:
    Statistics Kazakhstan Ministry of Agriculture Agriculture News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!