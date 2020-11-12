Kazakhstan reports new COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 800 Kazakhstani schoolchildren have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the academic year, Vice Minister of Healthcare – chief state sanitary officer Yerlan Kiassov said, Kazinform reports.

«Since the beginning of this academic year 825 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered among schoolchildren in Kazakhstan, including 261 cases among those attending in-person classes and 564 cases among those studying remotely,» Kiyassov revealed at the Thursday briefing of the Central Communications Service.

According to him, 62 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded among schoolchildren in nine regions of Kazakhstan.

«The biggest number of fresh COVID-19 cases among schoolchildren has been reported in East Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions – 32 and 12, respectively,» he noted.

Earlier Kiyassov stated that Kazakhstan has registered 118,941 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. Of these, 108,632 patients have made full recoveries. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,899 people nationwide. Kazakhstan has added 587 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours.