Kazakhstan reports no COVID-19 cases in air arrivals

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 33 international flights from Germany, Spain, Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Russia, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on March 25, 2021, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Of 4,423 air passengers, 4,404 had PCR test certificates with a negative result, while 19 Kazakhstanis had no such certificates.

13 flights with 1,959 passengers on board (15 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Almaty city. Six flights with 1,273 passengers on board (4 without PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

Eight flights with 906 passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

Two flights carrying five passengers (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Kostanay.

One flight with 148 passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Aktau. One flight carrying 129 passengers (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Atyrau.

One flight with two passengers on board (all with PCR test certificates) landed at the airport in the city of Karaganda. One flight carrying one passenger with a PCR test certificate landed at the airport in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk.

The passengers with no COVID-19 PCR test certificates have been tested for COVID-19 and are in quarantine facilities.

43 Kazakhstanis arrived in the country without COVID-19 PCR tests on March 24, 2021, tested negative..