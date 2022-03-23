EN
    13:15, 23 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports no daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added no cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    12 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 88,561. Those killed by the disease number 5,350. So far, the country has reported 82,180 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

    Notably, Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of and 272 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



