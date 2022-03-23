Kazakhstan reports no daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added no cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

12 people have recovered from COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia caseload stands at 88,561. Those killed by the disease number 5,350. So far, the country has reported 82,180 COVID-19-like pneumonia recoveries.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of and 272 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.



