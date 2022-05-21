EN
    12:38, 21 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports only 3 new cases of COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan registered only three new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the overall COVID-19 tally to 1,305,686 cases, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Two fresh infection were documented in Almaty city, while the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, added only one COVID-19 case.

    It should also be mentioned that eight people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past day.

    The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were recorded in Nur-Sultan. Two people beat the coronavirus infection in Aktobe region. Almaty city and Karaganda region logged in one recovery from COVID-19 each.

    The total number of people who made fully recovery from COVID-19 has reached 1,291,938 since the pandemic began.


