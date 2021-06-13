Kazakhstan reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases, total at 401,272

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, 1,058 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been recorded in Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The number of daily infections registered in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sutlan, climbed to 257. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 171 new COVID-19 cases. Almaty city added the third highest number of cases – 111

87 people tested positive for COVID-19 in East Kazakhstan region, 82 – in West Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Atyrau region, 46 – in Almaty region, 45 – in Akmola region, 44 – in Pavlodar region, 34 – in Kostanay region, 30 – in Shymkent city, 25 – in Mangistau region, 20 – in Zhambyl region, 17 - Aktobe region, 14 – in North Kazakhstan region, and 11 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total, Kazakhstan has logged in 401,272 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.