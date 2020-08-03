Kazakhstan reports over 1,000 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,069 new cases of the coronavirus infection to the total caseload over the past 24 hours. Of these, 499 are symptom-free, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The biggest number of the COVID-19 cases has been reported in the Kazakh capital Nur-Sultan – 221 cases, including 87 asymptomatic.

207 new COVID-19 cases (including 94 symptom-free cases) have been recorded in Almaty city, 31 (24) in Shymkent city, 57 (33) in Akmola region, 33 (22) in Almaty region, 30 (28) in Atyrau region, 102 (34) in East Kazakhstan region, 48 (32) in Zhambyl region, 69 (42) in West Kazakhstan region, 88 (25) in Karaganda region, 58 (35) in Kostanay region, 7 (5) in Kyzylorda region, 12 (1) in Mangistau region, 30 (8) in Pavlodar region, 55 (11) in North Kazakhstan region, and 21 (18) in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has reported 92,662 cases of the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic. Of these 62,511 patients have recovered. The novel virus has already claimed lives of 793 people across the country.