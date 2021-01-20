Kazakhstan reports over 1,100 fresh COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 1,134 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, up 135 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Four areas in Kazakhstan have reported three-digit number of fresh daily infection with the highest number registered in Almaty city – 198. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 151 new COVID-19 cases. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has the third highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 112. 108 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Akmola region.

In the past 24 hours, 92 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region, 76 – in North Kazakhstan region, 74 – in Atyrau region, 72 – in Karaganda region, 68 – in Kostanay region, 45 – in West Kazakhstan region, 43 – in East Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Turkestan region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 18 – in Aktobe region, 17 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Shymkent city, and 7 – in Kyzylorda region.

In total Kazakhstan has reported 171,232 cases of the coronavirus infection since the start of the pandemic.