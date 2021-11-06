Kazakhstan reports over 1,300 new COVID-19 cases in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As many as 1,328 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city again registered the highest daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 198. Ranked second is North Kazakhstan with 163 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region added 143 fresh daily infections.

Kostanay and Karaganda regions logged 137 and 134 new COVID-19 cases, respectively.

130 people contracted COVID-19 in Almaty region, 109 - Akmola region, 104 – in Nur-Sultan city, 88 – in East Kazakhstan region, 48 – in Aktobe region, 47 – in West Kazakhstan region, 31 – in Turkestan region, 23 – in Shymkent city, 22 – in Atyrau region, 21 – in Zhambyl region, 19 – in Kyzylorda region, and 4 – in Mangistau region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 947,250.