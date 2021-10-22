EN
    08:41, 22 October 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports over 1,700 fresh COVID-19 infections in 24h

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today 1,742 fresh infections have been reported in Kazakhstan, with Almaty city logging 292 new COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from coroanvirus2020.kz.

    Pavlodar region registered the second high number of fresh COVID-19 cases – 202. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, has added 178 new COVID-19 cases.

    North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions reported 159 and 143 fresh COVID-19 cases, respectively.

    139 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 128 – in Kostanay region, 105 – in East Kazakhstan region, 89 – in Almaty region, 52 – in West Kazakhstan region, 46 – in Aktobe region, 44 – in Atyrau region, 42 – in Turkestan region, 41 – in Shymkent city, 38 – in Kyzylorda region, 35 – in Zhambyl region, and 9 – in Mangistau region.

    To date the total COVID-19 tally in Kazakhstan stands at 924,802 registered since the start of the pandemic.


