Kazakhstan reports over 1,700 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has reported 1,708 new cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 1,010 are asymptomatic, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

120 (including 65 symptom-free) new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 223 (102) in Almaty city, 80 (50) in Shymkent city, 34 (22) in Akmola region, 87 (54) in Aktobe region, 109 (76) in Almaty region, 243 (173) in Atyrau region, 154 (95) in East Kazakhstan region, 68 (53) in Zhambyl region, 95 (49) West Kazakhstan region, 120 (67) in Karaganda region, 65 (40) in Kostanay region, 61 (31) in Kyzylorda region, 76 (69) Mangistau region, 59 (16) in Pavlodar region, 56 (21) in North Kazakhstan region, and 58 (27) in Turkestan region.

In total, Kazakhstan has recorded 56,455 coronavirus cases since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic in the country. The novel virus has killed 264 people countrywide.