Kazakhstan reports over 100 COVID-19 deaths in 1 week

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 108 deaths caused by the coronavirus infection since August 17 till 23, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city registered the biggest number of deaths in the reporting period – 32. 16 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Nur-Sultan city, 8 – in Shymkent city, 6 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Atyrau region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in West Kazakhstan region, 5 – in Karaganda region, 1 – in Kostanay region, 1 – in Kyzylorda region, 1 – in Mangistau region, and 6 – in Pavlodar region.

The number of COVID-19 deaths have totaled 1,523 in Kazakhstan.

Since the onset of the pandemic Kazakhstan has registered 104,902 COVID-19 cases. Of these, 93,405 patients have already recovered.