EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:17, 03 October 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan reports over 150 new cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 166 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia to the overall caseload in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed one life in the past day. 53 patients have been released from treatment after fully recovering from the coronavirus-like pneumonia.

    Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 33,378 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia countrywide. The pneumonia has killed 358 people. Of 33,378, 27,390 patients have made full recoveries.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!