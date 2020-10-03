Kazakhstan reports over 150 new cases of coronavirus-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 166 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia to the overall caseload in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

The COVID-like pneumonia has claimed one life in the past day. 53 patients have been released from treatment after fully recovering from the coronavirus-like pneumonia.

Since August 1, Kazakhstan has registered 33,378 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia countrywide. The pneumonia has killed 358 people. Of 33,378, 27,390 patients have made full recoveries.